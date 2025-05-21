Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.10.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,630,798.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 142,459,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,223,853,000 after acquiring an additional 142,450,266 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $495,086,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth about $288,410,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 425.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,431,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth about $180,701,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
