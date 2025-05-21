Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.10.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

TTWO opened at $237.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $240.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,630,798.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 142,459,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,223,853,000 after acquiring an additional 142,450,266 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $495,086,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth about $288,410,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 425.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,431,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth about $180,701,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.