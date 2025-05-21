Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Sold by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. decreased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,317 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 7,554 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,440,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $267,989,000 after purchasing an additional 77,451 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,723,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,108,000 after buying an additional 337,026 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,123,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,488,000 after buying an additional 323,674 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,661,013 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,337 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,632,000 after acquiring an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO Jean-Claude Kyrillos bought 10,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $190,948.56. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,538 shares in the company, valued at $190,948.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TNDM. Morgan Stanley cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.81.

Get Our Latest Report on Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $53.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 44.19%. The firm had revenue of $234.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.