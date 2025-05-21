TCL Electronics (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) Shares Down 3.8% – Here’s Why

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.36. Approximately 1,255 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90.

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a consumer electronics company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Smart Screen; Internet Business; Smart Mobile, Connective Devices and Service; All-Category Marketing; and Smart Commercial Display, Smart Home, Photovoltaic and Other Businesses.

