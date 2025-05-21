TechPrecision (NASDAQ:TPCS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.06 and traded as high as $4.40. TechPrecision shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 60,501 shares traded.
TechPrecision Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $39.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.04.
TechPrecision (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.62 million for the quarter. TechPrecision had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 86.04%.
TechPrecision Company Profile
TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.
