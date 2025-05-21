Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 73.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 671,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,852,154 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $22,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDS. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Down 0.4%

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.57. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $41.21.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

