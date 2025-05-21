Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 76.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,883 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Terex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Terex by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Terex by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Terex by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $48.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.47. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.26. Terex had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.53%.

In other news, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $219,601.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,266.25. This represents a 12.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andra Rush bought 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,463.68. The trade was a 6.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEX. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Terex from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Terex from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

