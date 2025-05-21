TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Bought by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of TG Therapeutics worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -354.66 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.59. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $46.48.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $120.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.07 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. TG Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 90.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

