The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Stock Holdings Reduced by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth lowered its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 74,338 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in AES were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of AES by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 332,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 133,308 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of AES by 5,143.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 76,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 75,509 shares during the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AES by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 23,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth about $4,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AES from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut AES from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AES from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. HSBC cut their price objective on AES from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

AES Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of AES opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $22.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

