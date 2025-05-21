The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Receives $379.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $379.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CI. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $388.00 price target (up from $384.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (down from $415.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, January 31st.

In related news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 4,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $1,511,020.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,065,198.52. This represents a 14.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 9,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $3,182,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,920. This trade represents a 42.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,751 shares of company stock valued at $13,603,991 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,056,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,690,000 after buying an additional 1,094,327 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,654,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,834,493,000 after acquiring an additional 98,715 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,889,733 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,924,722,000 after acquiring an additional 117,125 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,054,959 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,296,000 after purchasing an additional 154,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,957,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,878,000 after purchasing an additional 101,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group stock opened at $324.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $325.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.02. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $262.03 and a 52 week high of $370.83. The stock has a market cap of $86.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.39 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.44%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

