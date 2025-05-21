The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 68.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137,911 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $39,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EL. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

NYSE:EL opened at $66.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.81. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $133.14.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.85%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

