The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target to $177.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ITT. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ITT from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on ITT from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ITT from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on ITT from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.86.

NYSE:ITT opened at $152.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. ITT has a 1-year low of $105.64 and a 1-year high of $161.13.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $913.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.22 million. ITT had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ITT will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ITT by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ITT by 880.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in ITT by 422.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter worth about $1,214,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 9,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

