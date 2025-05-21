The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $204.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.49% from the stock’s previous close.

FSLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp cut shares of First Solar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Glj Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.37 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $236.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.30.

First Solar Stock Up 1.4%

FSLR opened at $167.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $116.56 and a fifty-two week high of $306.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.24 and its 200 day moving average is $162.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.46.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.55). First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $844.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $1,021,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,793.40. The trade was a 67.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 21,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $3,039,360.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,589,129.27. This trade represents a 17.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,311 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,158 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 20.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,741,026 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $220,118,000 after purchasing an additional 290,112 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 76.7% during the first quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 14,724 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 9,044 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 4,505.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 921 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 416.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 74,857 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 60,350 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

