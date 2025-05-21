The Goldman Sachs Group Has Lowered Expectations for Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Stock Price

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $223.00 to $194.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fiserv from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $268.00 price target (up from $267.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho set a $200.00 target price on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.80.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $166.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $92.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $146.25 and a 1-year high of $238.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.54 and its 200-day moving average is $209.88.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. This represents a 16.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fiserv

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.