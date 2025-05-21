The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOVE. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Lovesac from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a report on Friday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Lovesac from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Lovesac from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Shares of Lovesac stock opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.35, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.48. Lovesac has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $39.49.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $241.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.33 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lovesac will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lovesac by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lovesac by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,584,000 after purchasing an additional 41,751 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Lovesac by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 436,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 56,989 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Lovesac by 305.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 18,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Lovesac by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 20,581 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

