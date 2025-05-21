The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Acquired by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in New York Times were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NYT. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of New York Times by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 65,438 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in New York Times by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 9,823 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in New York Times by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in New York Times by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

New York Times Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $55.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.56. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $44.83 and a 12 month high of $58.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $635.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.99 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NYT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on New York Times from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim upped their target price on New York Times from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NYT

New York Times Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.