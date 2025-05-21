Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Trading Down 7.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Free Report) fell 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.63. 1,254,646 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,478,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Tilray Brands Trading Down 7.4%

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$405.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.34.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray is a Canadian producer that cultivates and sells medical and recreational cannabis. In 2021, legacy Aphria acquired legacy Tilray in a reverse merger and renamed itself Tilray. The bulk of its sales are in Canada and in the international medical cannabis export market. U.S. exposure consists of CBD products through Manitoba Harvest and beer through SweetWater.

