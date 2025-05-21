Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,323 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,924,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 24,475.1% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,192 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $106,428,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,528,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,509,000 after purchasing an additional 410,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $43,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Stock Down 1.7%

Toll Brothers stock opened at $104.25 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $169.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.64. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TOL

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $46,443.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,107.88. The trade was a 3.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.