Top Apparel Stocks To Watch Now – May 18th

Walmart, Berkshire Hathaway, Costco Wholesale, NIKE, and DICK’S Sporting Goods are the five Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks refer to the inventory of clothing and related accessories that manufacturers, wholesalers or retailers hold at various points in the supply chain. They encompass everything from raw fabrics and in-production pieces to finished garments waiting on shelves or in warehouses. Effective management of these stocks ensures that the right styles, sizes and quantities are available to meet consumer demand without over- or under-stocking. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,699,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,846,004. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.48. Walmart has a one year low of $63.87 and a one year high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded up $6.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $513.94. 4,982,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,303,736. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $519.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $486.58. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $401.58 and a 12-month high of $542.07.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST stock traded up $15.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,025.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,026,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $788.20 and a 1 year high of $1,078.24. The company has a market capitalization of $455.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $961.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $967.73.

NIKE (NKE)

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

NKE stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.13. The company had a trading volume of 12,902,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,833,780. The company has a market capitalization of $93.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. NIKE has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $98.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.70.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS)

Shares of DKS traded up $4.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,265,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,649. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $166.37 and a 52 week high of $254.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.39.

