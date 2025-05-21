Top Casino Stocks To Follow Now – May 18th

Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, and Wynn Resorts are the three Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is operating gambling venues—such as land-based casinos, racetracks, cruise-ship gaming, and online wagering platforms. Their performance tends to track consumer disposable income, tourism levels, and changes in gaming regulations, making them sensitive to economic cycles and local legislative environments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

NYSE FLUT traded up $5.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,834. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $174.03 and a 52-week high of $299.73. The company has a market cap of $44.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

DKNG traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.90. 6,891,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,913,640. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of -34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $28.69 and a 1-year high of $53.61.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,196,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,357. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $107.81.

