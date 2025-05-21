Top Large Cap Stocks Worth Watching – May 19th

Tesla, Invesco QQQ, NVIDIA, UnitedHealth Group, and Palantir Technologies are the five Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with a market capitalization generally exceeding $10 billion. These firms tend to be well established, financially stable businesses—often included in major market indexes—and are viewed as lower-risk, moderate-growth investments compared to smaller-cap equities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $8.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $341.83. 72,979,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,000,171. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $267.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.56, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla has a 52-week low of $167.41 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $521.30. 43,606,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,845,038. The firm has a market cap of $326.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $470.91 and its 200 day moving average is $500.15.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.34. The company had a trading volume of 155,720,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,197,317. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.33 and a 200-day moving average of $126.93. The company has a market cap of $3.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $20.56 on Monday, reaching $312.47. The stock had a trading volume of 52,795,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,068,521. The stock has a market cap of $283.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $470.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.25. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $248.88 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

NASDAQ PLTR traded down $2.88 on Monday, hitting $126.64. 61,029,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,979,695. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $133.49. The company has a market cap of $297.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 666.56, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.43.

