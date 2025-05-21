Top Real Estate Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 19th

Bank of America, Capital One Financial, Wells Fargo & Company, Morgan Stanley, MercadoLibre, Ford Motor, and TXNM Energy are the seven Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of companies that own, develop or finance income-producing properties—ranging from residential and commercial to industrial real estate. By investing in these equities (often structured as real estate investment trusts, or REITs), investors gain exposure to property-market performance through dividend income and potential capital appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $44.70. 23,494,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,625,509. The firm has a market cap of $336.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.56. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $33.07 and a 52 week high of $48.08.

Capital One Financial (COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

COF traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $198.12. 3,033,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,358,926. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $210.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $75.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,608,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,479,141. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.59. The firm has a market cap of $246.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $81.50.

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,105,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,702,915. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $210.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $90.94 and a twelve month high of $142.03.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $8.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,576.42. The company had a trading volume of 148,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,873. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $1,550.00 and a 12-month high of $2,610.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,135.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,999.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.34, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

NYSE F traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $10.75. 35,051,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,671,237. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

TXNM Energy (TXNM)

TXNM Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

TXNM Energy stock traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,610,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,736. TXNM Energy has a twelve month low of $39.60 and a twelve month high of $60.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.97.

