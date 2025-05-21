TotalEnergies (LON:TTE) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 52.39 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 52.85 ($0.71). Approximately 973,522 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,062,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.90 ($0.71).

TotalEnergies Trading Down 0.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of £115.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 53.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 55.12.

TotalEnergies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of €0.79 ($0.89) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,168.09%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

