Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Up 0.7% After Analyst Upgrade

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday after Macquarie raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $92.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Trade Desk traded as high as $77.04 and last traded at $76.86. 1,001,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 5,920,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.32.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TTD. Citigroup raised their target price on Trade Desk from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.12.

In related news, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $2,287,603.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,761.80. This represents a 29.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $2,135,520.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,950.54. The trade was a 61.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.10. The company has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $616.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

