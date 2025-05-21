Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK) Shares Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.75 and last traded at $44.33. 108,740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 279,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.30.

Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.89.

Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF Company Profile

The AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (SARK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks to achieve -1x the return, for a single day, of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions.

