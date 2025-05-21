Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.06% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TGS. StockNews.com downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Santander upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 2.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,490,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,440,000 after buying an additional 36,023 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 3.1% in the first quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,227,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,484,000 after buying an additional 37,083 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,812,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,887,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.
