TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) Shares Up 12.7% – Time to Buy?

TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Free Report) was up 12.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 67,208 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 128,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.
TROOPS Trading Up 12.7%
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32.
About TROOPS
TROOPS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money lending business in Hong Kong and Australia. The company provides mortgage, personal, and corporate loans; operates online financial marketplace through a platform for money lending, system integration, and consultation services; and invests in real estate properties in Hong Kong.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TROOPS
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Top 5 Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Right Now
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Viking Holdings Posts Strong Q1, Eyes Growth Ahead
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 2 Reasons Netflix’s 40% Rally Is Far From Over
Receive News & Ratings for TROOPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TROOPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.