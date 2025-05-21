TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) Shares Up 12.7% – Time to Buy?

TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Free Report) was up 12.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 67,208 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 128,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

TROOPS Trading Up 12.7%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32.

About TROOPS

TROOPS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money lending business in Hong Kong and Australia. The company provides mortgage, personal, and corporate loans; operates online financial marketplace through a platform for money lending, system integration, and consultation services; and invests in real estate properties in Hong Kong.

