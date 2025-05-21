True North Copper Limited (ASX:TNC) Insider Buys A$6,000,000.00 in Stock

True North Copper Limited (ASX:TNC – Get Free Report) insider Paul Cronin purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$20.00 ($12.82) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,000,000.00 ($3,846,153.85).
Paul Cronin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 24th, Paul Cronin purchased 425,567 shares of True North Copper stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,008.25 ($64,107.85).
