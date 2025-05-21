True North Copper Limited (ASX:TNC) Insider Buys A$6,000,000.00 in Stock

True North Copper Limited (ASX:TNC – Get Free Report) insider Paul Cronin purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$20.00 ($12.82) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,000,000.00 ($3,846,153.85).

Paul Cronin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 24th, Paul Cronin purchased 425,567 shares of True North Copper stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,008.25 ($64,107.85).

True North Copper Company Profile

True North Copper Limited engages in mineral exploration and development activities in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cloncurry project located near Cloncurry, Central Queensland; and Mount Oxide project situated on the north of Mt Isa, Central Queensland, as well as the Bundarra project located in Central Queensland.

