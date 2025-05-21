Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE) Stock Price Down 5.2% – Here’s Why

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) dropped 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.47 and last traded at $2.57. Approximately 190,644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,008,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

Twin Vee Powercats Stock Down 5.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Twin Vee Powercats alerts:

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative net margin of 54.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 million during the quarter.

About Twin Vee Powercats

Twin Vee PowerCats Co engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The firm is focused on designing and developing its products under the ELECTRA Power Sports brand. It operates through the following segments: Gas-Powered Boats, Electric Boat and Development, and Franchise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Vee Powercats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Vee Powercats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.