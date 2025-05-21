Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,511 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 694.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.44. The stock has a market cap of $970.70 million, a PE ratio of 268.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.09. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $56.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $518.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.13 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UCTT shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Ultra Clean from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultra Clean

In other news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 9,500 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $182,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,928. The trade was a 23.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bill Bentinck bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $75,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 60,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,693.15. The trade was a 5.20% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

