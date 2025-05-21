Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Stake Trimmed by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,379 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 377,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,881,000 after acquiring an additional 182,500 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 59,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,128 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 286,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 24,485 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 346,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,581,000 after buying an additional 51,874 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 829,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,896,000 after buying an additional 45,521 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RARE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.93.

In related news, CFO Howard Horn sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $72,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,227.60. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 6,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $253,778.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,238 shares in the company, valued at $11,166,519.80. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,405 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,169 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.34. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.59 and a 1 year high of $60.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $139.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.98 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 101.60% and a negative return on equity of 193.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

