Unilever (LON:ULVR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,610.24 ($61.74) and traded as high as GBX 4,733 ($63.39). Unilever shares last traded at GBX 4,698.13 ($62.92), with a volume of 2,146,806 shares changing hands.

Unilever Trading Down 0.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.87, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,653.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,610.24. The company has a market cap of £139.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.22.

About Unilever

Unilever is one of the world’s leading suppliers of Beauty, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 148,000 employees and generated sales of €60.1 billion in 2022. 59% of our footprint is in developing and emerging markets.

