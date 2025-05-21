UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $360.00 target price on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, down from their previous target price of $580.00. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UNH. Hsbc Global Res lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $560.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Cowen cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.43.

Shares of UNH opened at $321.76 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $248.88 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $510.17. The stock has a market cap of $291.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $320.80 per share, with a total value of $491,786.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,386.40. The trade was a 34.07% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex bought 17,175 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $291.12 per share, with a total value of $4,999,986.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,329,091.52. This represents a 9.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 491 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $978,000. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

