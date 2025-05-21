UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Cowen

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $308.00 price objective on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $513.00 to $362.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $451.43.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $321.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $464.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.17. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $248.88 and a 1 year high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.91 EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $320.80 per share, with a total value of $491,786.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,386.40. This trade represents a 34.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kristen Gil purchased 3,700 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $271.17 per share, with a total value of $1,003,329.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,327.06. This trade represents a 3,135.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital & Planning LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 491 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $978,000. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

