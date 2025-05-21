Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Receives $190.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.43.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

OLED stock opened at $151.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.98. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $103.70 and a 12 month high of $237.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $166.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.76 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Display will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLED. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Universal Display by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 87.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Universal Display by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

