Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 215,165 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,605,000 after purchasing an additional 35,292 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 14,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 181,532 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,570,000 after purchasing an additional 36,273 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 94,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,916,000 after purchasing an additional 42,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

NYSE:UHS opened at $195.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.24. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.99 and a twelve month high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UHS. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 target price (down from $274.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $211.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $210,053.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,628.32. This represents a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

