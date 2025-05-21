Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Unum Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Unum Group from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Unum Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $81.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.03. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $84.48.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.15). Unum Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,600. This represents a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $579,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,751. The trade was a 18.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,478,750 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 196.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

