Utility Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 19th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Rivian Automotive, Ford Motor, and AutoZone are the five Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares of companies that provide essential public services such as electricity, water, natural gas and sewage treatment. These firms operate in heavily regulated environments to ensure reliable service and fair pricing. As a result, utility stocks tend to offer stable revenue streams and relatively high dividend yields, but they typically exhibit slower growth than more cyclical sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded down $10.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $339.78. 66,138,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,972,996. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 166.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.65. Tesla has a 12 month low of $167.41 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $512.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,776,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,866. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $519.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $401.58 and a one year high of $542.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

NASDAQ:RIVN traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.29. 27,779,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,063,803. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.86. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $18.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

F traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,051,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,671,237. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F

AutoZone (AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $92.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3,878.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,130. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $2,728.97 and a 12-month high of $3,916.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,658.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,423.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AZO

Further Reading