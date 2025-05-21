UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
UTStarcom Trading Down 0.8%
NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61. UTStarcom has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $3.22.
UTStarcom Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than UTStarcom
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Top 5 Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Right Now
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Viking Holdings Posts Strong Q1, Eyes Growth Ahead
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 2 Reasons Netflix’s 40% Rally Is Far From Over
Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.