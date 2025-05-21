UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61. UTStarcom has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $3.22.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

