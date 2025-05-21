UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.61 and traded as high as $2.65. UTStarcom shares last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 804 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

