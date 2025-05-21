Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Acquired by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 999.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 141,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 128,319 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 22,879 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 272,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after buying an additional 13,107 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,558,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,898.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc bought 542,000 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.32 per share, with a total value of $9,387,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,695,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,597,729.08. This represents a 6.65% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,503,973 shares of company stock valued at $26,617,312. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.55.

NYSE VSCO opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.17. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $48.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.25.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 44.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

