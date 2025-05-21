Vinci (EPA:DG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Vinci SA (EPA:DG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €108.82 ($122.27) and traded as high as €127.55 ($143.31). Vinci shares last traded at €127.55 ($143.31), with a volume of 627,646 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €119.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of €108.82.

Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

