Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,050 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Virco Mfg. were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Virco Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Virco Mfg. during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 810.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Virco Mfg. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virco Mfg. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRC opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14. Virco Mfg. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

Virco Mfg. Announces Dividend

Virco Mfg. ( NASDAQ:VIRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.20). Virco Mfg. had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $28.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. Virco Mfg.’s payout ratio is 7.46%.

Virco Mfg. declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

