Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VOD shares. StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th.
Shares of VOD opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.61. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $10.41.
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.
