W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

WRB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.06.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WRB

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $73.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $51.17 and a 12 month high of $76.38. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.42.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.07). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 22,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 23,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.