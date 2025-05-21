Water Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 19th

Home Depot, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, RTX, AutoZone, CRH, and Carnival Co. & are the seven Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Water stocks are equity shares of companies involved in the sourcing, treatment, distribution and infrastructure of freshwater. They include water utilities, manufacturers of pumps and pipelines, and firms specializing in water purification or desalination technologies. Investors often turn to water stocks to gain exposure to a critical resource whose demand is expected to grow amid rising scarcity and regulatory focus on sustainability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $379.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,537,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $323.77 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $358.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.95. The company has a market cap of $376.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.64. 4,613,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,373,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.42. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $127.87 and a 1 year high of $182.13. The company has a market capitalization of $180.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $71.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,804,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,633,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.78.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

RTX traded up $2.05 on Monday, reaching $137.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,520,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,377,297. RTX has a 12-month low of $99.07 and a 12-month high of $137.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $183.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60.

AutoZone (AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

AZO traded up $82.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3,868.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,161. The stock has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $2,728.97 and a fifty-two week high of $3,916.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,658.37 and its 200-day moving average is $3,423.45.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of CRH stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.22. 3,289,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,792,730. CRH has a 12-month low of $71.18 and a 12-month high of $110.97. The stock has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.33.

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

NYSE:CCL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,799,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,133,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.04. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.50.

