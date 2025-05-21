Wells Fargo & Company Cuts EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target to $187.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $199.00 to $187.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 27th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $193.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.60.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $171.04 on Monday. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $137.67 and a one year high of $192.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.44. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.01. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $174.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of EastGroup Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,198,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,977,000 after purchasing an additional 207,329 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,855,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,663 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,579,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,496,000 after purchasing an additional 21,432 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,413,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,888,000 after purchasing an additional 273,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,318,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,184,000 after purchasing an additional 342,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

(Get Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.