Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Stock Price

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.31% from the stock’s current price.

FR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Down 1.2%

FR stock opened at $50.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.93. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $58.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.08.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $177.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.98 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 42.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 89,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2,549.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 296,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,026,000 after purchasing an additional 285,785 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 15.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 979,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,835,000 after acquiring an additional 133,020 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 182.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 795,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,936,000 after buying an additional 513,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.