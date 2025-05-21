Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,431 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,131 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 841,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,191,000 after acquiring an additional 50,188 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,826 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $23,305,000 after acquiring an additional 15,189 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 31,634 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 99,444 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 34,579 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Western Digital from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Western Digital from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.15.

Western Digital Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of WDC opened at $50.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.99. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $81.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.38.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of ($1,465.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

Western Digital declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the data storage provider to purchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Irving Tan sold 11,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $548,354.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,178,129.39. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,616.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,575.36. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,494 shares of company stock valued at $636,747 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Western Digital

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

