What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for RNAC Q1 Earnings?

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, May 19th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.80) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cartesian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $4.56 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cartesian Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.22) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.06) EPS.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.69 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Cartesian Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

RNAC opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $41.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average of $16.53. The firm has a market cap of $265.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.51.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cartesian Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

