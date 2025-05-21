What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for Celcuity Q1 Earnings?

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Celcuity in a research note issued on Monday, May 19th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth expects that the company will earn ($1.09) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celcuity’s current full-year earnings is ($2.62) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Celcuity’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celcuity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Celcuity Price Performance

Celcuity stock opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $402.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60. Celcuity has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $19.77.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celcuity

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CELC. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Celcuity by 1,237.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Celcuity by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Celcuity during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in Celcuity during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Celcuity during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

